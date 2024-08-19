Video shows attack in Fells Point that led to elderly man's death

BALTIMORE -- Video obtained by WJZ shows an attack in Fells Point that ultimately killed an elderly man this past weekend.

Timothy Clinedinst, 43, was arrested on Monday in Dundalk on manslaughter charges after the death of 74-year-old David Philpot.

David Philpot Contributed photo

The video shows Philpot being attacked while walking his dog Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue in Baltimore. Philpot was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Philpot was seen in the video getting shoved to the ground and kicked. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

Police previously shared photos, asking the public if they recognized the suspected attacker.