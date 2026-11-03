Maryland voters approve Question 3 for congressional redistricting. See the ballot question election results.

Maryland voters have approved ballot Question 3, a controversial measure that paves the way to redraw the state's congressional districts.

With 40 percent of precincts reporting, CBS News projected 60.2 percent of Marylanders voted for Question 3, while 39.8 percent voted against it.

Question 3 became a key issue of the 2026 midterm elections, along with the race for governor and the state's eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gov. Wes Moore, who has won reelection for a second term, and the Democrat-controlled state legislature championed Question 3, saying it was necessary to fight back against the Trump administration's efforts to redraw other congressional districts across the country in favor of Republicans.

"For more than a year, I've been clear: If other states were going to redraw their congressional maps in the middle of the decade, Maryland should be part of that conversation," Moore said on election night. "My position has not changed. Donald Trump does not get to rewrite the rules for his allies and then tell Maryland to sit on its hands. I am proud that the people of Maryland used their power to push back by approving Question 3. And I will keep fighting to make sure our state has the representation it deserves in Congress, so we can protect Marylanders from the consequences of this administration."

Former President Barack Obama had even joined the list of supporters, encouraging Marylanders to vote yes on the measure.

Republicans, however, sued to block the question from appearing on the ballot. Maryland's Supreme Court ultimately struck down the lawsuit.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, had spoken out against Question 3, saying it "moves us backwards."

CLICK HERE to view live election results from this year's key races.

What does Question 3 do?

Question 3 eliminates the state constitution requirement that says congressional districts must be compact and connected.

While it does not automatically redraw the districts, it allows the Democrat-led General Assembly to do so next session.

The move is expected to further gerrymander the state and eliminate the only Republican congressional seat on the Eastern Shore.

That would spell the end of GOP control over District 1, which covers the Eastern Shore and parts of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties.

Election results for Maryland's other ballot questions

Maryland voters faced two other statewide ballot questions this election.

Question 1 asked whether the state budget should have to cover agreements stemming from arbitration between the state and its employees. See live results for Question 1 below.

Question 2 related to filling positions on the Commission on Judicial Disabilities, in the event that a member is no longer able to serve. Find live results for Question 2 below.

In addition to the three statewide questions, some counties also had ballot questions of their own.

Baltimore's Question I is a charter amendment to create the "Baltimore Baby Fund" as a new, separate fund in City government. The City could use money in the Baby Fund only to enhance the economic stability of families with newborns in Baltimore City.

The City could not use money from the Baby Fund to replace funding for newborn children that already exists in this year's City budget.

The amendment would require each year's City budget to include a contribution to the Baby Fund. The City's required annual contribution to the Baby Fund will be $0.03 for every $100 in taxable property value in the City. The Baby Fund will also be able to accept grants and donations. Money in the Baby Fund will stay in the Baby Fund until the City spends it for the benefit of families with newborns. The City could not transfer money in the Baby Fund to any other purpose.

See live results for Question I and other Baltimore-specific ballot questions on the Maryland Board of Elections website here.