Maryland 2026 live election results for governor, U.S. House, ballot questions and more

Maryland voters went to the polls on Election Day to choose a governor, eight U.S. House representatives and local officials in multiple counties. They also voted on several ballot questions.

One of the most-watched races in the state was for governor, in which Democrat Wes Moore faced off against Republican Dan Cox. CBS News projects Moore has won reelection for a second term.

Voters were also choosing from a field of eight candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Other local races in Maryland included Comptroller and Attorney General. Additional key races in the Baltimore area included chief executives in Baltimore, Harford, Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

Voters were also presented with three ballot measures. These included Question 3, a constitutional amendment that paves the way for Maryland lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional maps.

Maryland Governor

Maryland Attorney General

Maryland State Comptroller

Maryland U.S. House

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 8

Maryland State Senate

Maryland House of Delegates

Maryland Ballot Measures

Question 1 - Arbitration Reform for State Employees Act of 2026

Question 2 - Constitutional Amendment, Temporary Appointments on the Commission on Judicial Disabilities

Question 3 - Constitutional Amendment, Electoral Districts

Baltimore County Executive

Harford County Executive

Montgomery County Executive

Frederick County Executive