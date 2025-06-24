Maryland Gov. Moore declares State of Preparedness amid extreme heat

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has declared a state of preparedness due to a dangerous heat wave in Maryland expected to continue through Wednesday.

A state of preparedness status is declared in order to coordinate preparation ahead of potential impacts from hazards or threats, according to the Governor's Office.

On Monday, temperatures at BWI-Marshall were just short of 98°, while temps at the Inner Harbor peaked at 104°.

Cooling centers have been activated throughout Baltimore City and County, Howard County, Anne Arundel, and Harford County.

This week, temperatures are expected to reach triple digits, with a heat index of nearly 100 degrees.

Expected heat conditions this week

Until Thursday, temperatures in the mid-90s are expected, with highs possibly reaching 100 or more, according to the National Weather Service. Heat indices are forecasted for 105–110, with a potential peak of 115.

Overnight temperatures are expected to remain above 80 degrees.

High heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illness, especially for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

Tips for staying safe

The Governor's Office has several recommendations for staying safe in extreme heat.

During periods of extreme heat, you should never leave infants, children, or pets in a parked vehicle.

You should also increase your fluid intake and avoid beverages containing alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Limiting exercise or outdoor activity between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun is at its peak intensity, is also recommended.

Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and being mindful of any medications that you are taking that could increase the likelihood of heat illness is advised.

How Baltimore is handling the heat

On Monday, at least 100 people visited the Patterson Park Pool – making their best effort to stay cool.

Baltimore pools were placed on Code Red Monday, which implements extended hours due to the extreme heat.

Where to find your cooling center