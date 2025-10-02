Maryland woman facing charges in multiple counties after break-ins caught on camera

A Maryland woman is facing charges in Queen Anne's County after she was arrested for several home break-ins that were caught on camera.

Shannon Gough was also charged with break-ins in Anne Arundel and Howard counties. According to law enforcement officials in both counties, Gough stole jewelry and electronics from some of the homes.

Burglary charges in Queen Anne's County

On Thursday, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office charged Gough with a burglary that took place in Chester in March. She was linked to the case during the multi-county investigation.

On March 18, deputies responded to a residential burglary on Bayside Drive. During an investigation, deputies determined that a suspect forced her way into a home by breaking a window.

Deputies said the suspect stole a small amount of money before fleeing the area on foot.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office received a tip about the suspect as Anne Arundel and Howard County officials were investigating similar burglaries. The information led deputies to link the Chester burglary to Gough.

"Cases like these are never forgotten," said Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann. "Sometimes, it just takes the right tip to move them forward."

In Queen Anne's County, Gough was charged with burglary, destruction of property and theft, deputies said.

Anne Arundel, Howard County charges

Gough is facing similar charges in Anne Arundel and Howard counties after a string of burglaries.

In Howard County, police said Gough burglarized a home in the 3600 block of Blue Hill Court on September 10 and another home in the 5200 block of Kerger Road on September 17.

In Anne Arundel County, officers said she broke into a home in the 100 block of Jennings Road on September 17.

A Baltimore County woman told WJZ she believes Gough could also face charges there after her home on Johnnycake Road was targeted in an attempted break-in, where a woman was captured on a security camera.