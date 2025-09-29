Maryland woman arrested for home break-ins caught on camera

A Maryland woman was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking into multiple homes in Anne Arundel and Howard counties, according to law enforcement officials.

Shannon Gough, 43, was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property after a string of burglaries from Severna Park to Ellicott City, Howard County Police said Monday.

Police are looking to identify a woman who was captured on camera breaking into several homes in two Maryland counties: Anne Arundel and Howard. CBS News Baltimore

Howard County police said Gough burglarized a home in the 3600 block of Blue Hill Court on September 10 and another home in the 5200 block of Kerger Road on September 17.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, Gough was connected to another break-in that occurred in the 100 block of Jennings Road in Severna Park on September 17.

Homeowner speaks out after burglary

Last week, homeowner Sara Glasser told WJZ that the thief was caught on camera breaking into her home through a basement window. She called the incident violating.

"Honestly, like you move to the suburbs to feel that safety and just quietness, and to think that someone who shouldn't be there is in your space and touching your things, and with your pets, who you love deeply. It just feels very violating," she said.

According to Glasser, the suspect stole laptops, jewelry, a watch and a power drill from the home.

In the video, the suspect was seen moving around the home as Glasser's dog, Dewy, followed.

"I think at first [Dewy] was excited because he loves everyone, and then he quickly realized this is not a friend," Glasser said.