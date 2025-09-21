Woman caught on camera breaking into homes in two Maryland counties wanted by police

Police are searching for a woman who was caught on security camera allegedly breaking into several homes in Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

The string of burglaries from Severna Park to Ellicott City has residents alarmed.

"It's violating"

Sara Glasser told WJZ that her doors were locked when a thief broke in through a basement window and was caught on camera inside.

She called it extremely violating to have someone ransacking her home in Ilchester.

CBS News Baltimore

Howard County police said the same woman broke into a home on Kerger Road and Blue Hill Court within a week of each other, and she was caught on camera at both locations.

Glasser said the thief took laptops, some jewelry, a watch, and their power drill.

"It's crazy, it's violating," Glasser said. "Honestly, like you move to the suburbs to feel that safety and just quietness, and to think that someone who shouldn't be there is in your space and touching your things, and with your pets, who you love deeply. It just feels very violating."

Anne Arundel County burglary

Anne Arundel County Police said the woman also broke into a home on Jennings Road in Severna Park. Police say she has tattoos on her left arm and behind her ear.

She was also wearing a cross necklace at the time of the break-in in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howard or Anne Arundel County police.