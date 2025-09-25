Baltimore County woman believes her home was hit by wanted Maryland serial burglar

Police are investigating whether a woman caught on video breaking into several homes in two Maryland counties may have expanded to three.

A Baltimore County woman said she believes the same woman accused in a string of burglaries in Anne Arundel and Howard counties targeted her Catonsville home in May.

Michelle Claiborne told WJZ she felt like her space was violated and that she was terrified when she saw a woman on her security camera trying to get into her home.

"I'm assuming they knew of other break-ins from how the police explained it to me," Claiborne said. "I was just shocked that she's still making her way around. It's been since May that she attempted to break into our house, and now it's almost October and she's still out here."

Baltimore County police said the incident remains under investigation. Detectives have not connected this attempted burglary with the burglaries in the other counties.

Burglary caught on camera

WJZ reported recently about a woman who was caught on a security camera and was wanted by police for burglarizing homes in Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

Claiborne said her home on Johnnycake Road in Catonsville was targeted around lunchtime on May 27. A woman was caught on a Ring doorbell camera walking up to the home and then disappearing.

Claiborne said another camera, which did not record, caught her in the backyard before she broke a window to try to get inside.

Baltimore County police told her the suspect never made it into the home before she ran off.

Claiborne saw WJZ's report about the serial break-ins in two other counties and believes this is the same suspect.