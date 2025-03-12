Maryland reports new case of bird flu from backyard flock in Anne Arundel County

The highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, was detected in a backyard flock in Anne Arundel County, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

State agriculture officials said all impacted areas are quarantined and the birds on the properties are being depopulated to stop the spread of the highly contagious disease. The birds in this flock will not enter the food system, officials say.

Backyard flock owners are required to register their flocks with the Maryland Department of Agriculture to assist in protecting Maryland's poultry industries from diseases, according to agriculture officials.

How bird flu spreads

Bird flu spreads through their waste during wild bird migration, according to Maryland's Department of Agriculture, and when this contaminated waste comes in contact with farm animals, they can get sick.

"The weakest link for us is this wildlife. We can't implement biosecurity measures on the flyway, so the farms are doing their best," said Dr. Jennifer Trout, the state's veterinarian at the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

Bird flu can be deadly for poultry and is largely being blamed for the egg shortage and price hikes.

Maryland reported its first case of bird flu this year on Jan. 10, after a routine sample at a Caroline County farm. At the time, it was the third reported case at a commercial operation in the Delmarva region, Department of Agriculture officials said.

Knowing the symptoms

Avian Influenza can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

This virus affects chickens, ducks, and turkeys, along with some wild bird species such as ducks, geese, shorebirds, and raptors.

Bird Flu can cause outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said birds can show the following symptoms when infected:

Nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing

Misshapen eggs or decreased egg production

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy and appetite

What to know about Maryland's bird flu

Maryland's state's agriculture department requires testing and other mitigation strategies to avoid spreading diseases like bird flu. Any lactating cows that are coming into the state need to be tested before entry.

After a new order by the MDA, milk tank samples from every farm across Maryland are being tested, according to Dr. Trout. She also says poultry and birds are tested before they harvest eggs, which is routine to make sure flocks are safe and infected birds are not entering the food chain.

Dr. Trout says poultry experience the worst symptoms and can die from contracting the disease. As for dairy cows, she says they can seem off, lethargic, and produce less milk, but it is not lethal. They are typically isolated from the herd until they recover.

Dairy products from Maryland farms usually stay local. Dr. Trout says because the state has no cattle cases of bird flu, milk and other dairy product prices should not rise.

"We're not going to necessarily experience a price increase like people in California would because we don't have it in the area, so we are solid. Everyone is still producing the same amount of milk," Dr. Trout explained.

Farmers are encouraged to used strict biosecurity measures, such as wearing PPE to avoid contracting the virus themselves. Other biosecurity practices include limiting guests on the farm, wearing different shoes in each animal area, foot baths before exiting or entering a barn or house, and limiting the farm animals' exposure to other wildlife, according to Dr. Trout. Farms can also spray down external vehicles that enter the property to avoid tracking waste onto the farm.

Is bird flu raising egg prices?

More than 148 million birds have been euthanized since the H5N1 strain of bird flu reached the U.S. in 2022, CBS News reported.

The USDA's culling policy has already taken a toll on the availability and price of eggs.

Across the nation, bird flu is being blamed for soaring egg prices at grocery stores and restaurants, but in Maryland, most farms produce meat rather than eggs, Maryland Veterinarian Jennifer Trout told WJZ.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for a dozen large eggs reached $4.15 in December 2024, up 14% from $3.65 in November.

The USDA is predicting the price of eggs will rise by 20% in 2025.

Studying bird flu

Scientists at the University of Maryland are researching the science behind avian influenza, or bird flu.

Dr. Andrew Broadbent, a researcher and professor at the University of Maryland, says the best way to stop outbreaks is to understand how the virus mutates and spreads.

"We're looking to see how those strains evolve, what mutations can they accumulate? How do those mutations affect the virus replication?" Broadbent said.