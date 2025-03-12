Maryland researchers study the science behind bird flu and how to stop outbreaks

Scientists at the University of Maryland are researching the science behind avian influenza, or bird flu.

Dr. Andrew Broadbent, a researcher and professor at the University of Maryland, says the best way to stop outbreaks is to understand how the virus mutates and spreads.

"We're looking to see how those strains evolve, what mutations can they accumulate? How do those mutations affect the virus replication?" Broadbent said.

How the research works

Researchers are using embryos to find the answers to the bird flu.

"You can see the blood vessels, the veins, and this shadow is the embryo itself, and sometimes it moves," Broadbent said as he examined an embryo.

Once the tissues are extracted from the embryos, researchers can create mini-organs, also known as organoids.

"They form these tiny little balls of cells, and those little balls are like a mini gut because the flu is more of a gut infection in birds," Broadbent said.

By then infecting the organoids with different viruses, researchers can see the science behind what's happening at the farms and use that information to learn what to look out for and find a more permanent solution.

"The US hasn't decided whether they're going to vaccinate chickens yet against influenza, but if it does, then we need to be ready to go with a new vaccine," Broadbent said.

Researchers are closely looking at several strains, but Broadbent says they soon plan to take a close look at H5, the current strain affecting flocks across the country.

Bird flu in Anne Arundel County

The highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, was detected in a backyard flock in Anne Arundel County, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

State agriculture officials said all impacted areas are quarantined and the birds on the properties are being depopulated to stop the spread of the highly contagious disease. The birds in this flock will not enter the food system, officials say.