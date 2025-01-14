Maryland's second case of H5N1 bird flu detected in Queen Anne's County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's second case of the H5N1 bird flu has been detected at a poultry farm in Queen Anne's County, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

Officials learned of the bird flu after conducting a routine sampling of the farm.

The birds on the properties are being "depopulated" to prevent the spread of the disease and will not enter the food supply, according to the AG Department.

Officials have detected the bird flu at four commercial poultry farms in the Delmarva region.

First Maryland bird flu case

The AG Department reported its first case of bird flu on January 10 at a poultry farm in Caroline County, marking the first at a Maryland commercial poultry operation since 2023.

The virus was detected following a routine sampling of a broiler operation.

What is Avian Flu?

Avian Flu is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure, the MDA said. The virus can also spread from flock to flock, including through wild birds, contact with infected equipment, and the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, and other wild bird species can be infected.

According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, birds infected with avian flu can show signs including:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy and appetite

Decreased egg production or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling of head, comb, eyelids, wattles, and hocks

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Nasal discharge, coughing, and sneezing