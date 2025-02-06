Sixth case of bird flu reported in Maryland as nation sees rising egg prices

BALTIMORE -- Six cases of bird flu have been reported in Maryland, as of Feb. 2, according to the Department of Agriculture (MDA).

On Feb. 2, department officials said a preliminary test found a presumptive positive case of bird flu in a commercial poultry farm in Worcester County.

Officials reported another confirmed case in a backyard flock in Montgomery County on Jan. 30, 2024. The property was quarantined, and the birds were depopulated to prevent the spread of bird flu. Officials said birds from the infected flock will not enter the food system.

So far, nine commercial operations in the Delmarva region have confirmed cases of bird flu, including two farms in Kent County, Delaware, and one in Accomack County, Virginia, according to MDA officials.

Bird flu in Maryland

Maryland reported its first case of bird flu on Jan. 10, 2024, after a routine sample at a Caroline County farm. At the time, it was the third reported case at a commercial operation in the Delmarva region, Department of Agriculture officials said.

Maryland's second case was reported on Jan. 14 at a Queen Anne's County commercial farm, and another case was reported the next day at another Caroline County farm.

On Jan. 20, department officials reported another case in Dorchester County.

What is Avian Influenza?

H5N1 Bird Flu, or Avian Influenza, is a virus that spreads in birds and can cause outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The virus is contagious among birds, including chickens, turkeys, geese and more. Bird flu can also spread to humans who come in contact with infected equipment or clothing, according to MDA.

According to the CDC, there were 67 cases of humans being infected with bird flu across the nation in 2024. Most of those cases were in workers at poultry or dairy farms who only experienced mild symptoms, according to CBS News.

In January, CBS News reported a Louisiana resident died after being hospitalized with bird flu. The person had underlying medical conditions and was over the age of 65, according to the state's health department.

More than a dozen cats have been infected or killed by bird flu due to raw food products, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Officials said it is unclear how the virus spread to pet food, but investigators are working to trace the outbreak.

In California, a strain of the bird flu called H5N9 was detected at a duck farm. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it was the first time the strain was found in American poultry with severe disease.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said birds can show the following symptoms when infected:

Nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing

Misshapen eggs or decreased egg production

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy and appetite

Is bird flu raising egg prices?

More than 148 million birds have been euthanized since the H5N1 strain of bird flu reached the U.S. in 2022, CBS News reported.

The USDA's culling policy has already taken a toll on the availability and price of eggs.

Across the nation, bird flu is being blamed for soaring egg prices at grocery stores and restaurants, but in Maryland, most farms produce meat rather than eggs, Maryland Veterinarian Jennifer Trout told WJZ.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for a dozen large eggs reached $4.15 in December 2024, up 14% from $3.65 in November.

The USDA is predicting the price of eggs will rise by 20% in 2025.