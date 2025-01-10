Bird flu detected at Maryland poultry farm

BALTIMORE -- Bird flu has been detected at a Maryland poultry farm, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture. It's the first reported case at a Maryland commercial poultry operation since 2023.

The virus was detected following a routine sampling of a broiler operation and investigation by the MDA.

Two other commercial operations in Kent County, Delaware tested positive for avian influenza within the last 30 days, the department said.

State officials have quarantined all affected premises, and birds on the properties are being or have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, the department said.

"High Pathogenic Avian influenza or HPAI does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain healthy and safe to eat and handle," Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks said.

What is Avian Flu?

Avian Flu is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure, the MDA said. The virus can also spread from flock to flock, including through wild birds, contact with infected equipment, and the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, and other wild bird species can be infected.

According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, birds infected with avian flu can show signs including:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy and appetite

Decreased egg production or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling of head, comb, eyelids, wattles, and hocks

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Nasal discharge, coughing, and sneezing

Incoordination

Diarrhea

Possible cases of HPAI can be reported to the Maryland Department of Agriculture at 410-841-5810.