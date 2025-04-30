New report sheds light on the heat-related death of Baltimore City DPW worker Ronald Silver II

New report sheds light on the death of Baltimore City DPW worker Ronald Silver II

Lack of air conditioning, few moments to rest and a heat index of nearly 109 degrees were among the findings of a new report from the Maryland Department of Labor detailing working conditions before a Baltimore City sanitation worker died last summer.

Ronald Silver II died of hyperthermia after overheating while on his trash route on Aug. 2, 2024.

The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) agency issued the latest report. It confirms some of the findings from the city inspector general's report that was released in March.

Report details conditions on the day of Silver's death

On the day that Silver died, temperatures reportedly reached 100 degrees, and the heat index was approximately 108.6 degrees.

In the MOSH report, Dante Austin, a supervisor who was in charge of checking on Silver's crew, said in an interview that it was standard practice to keep the windows rolled down while driving the trash truck, despite it making the cab hotter.

It can even get more unbearable when three workers are riding together.

"While he confirmed that the sanitation trucks are equipped with air conditioning, he pointed out that drivers are required to keep the windows rolled down during route collection fore safety reasons, which contributes to elevated temperatures inside the cab – particularly when three workers are sharing the single cab three-seated space," the report said.

Exhaust from the truck also increases the temperature for workers walking the route and collecting trash, adding to the already unbearable air temperature.

Worker says air conditioning doesn't always work

Travis Christian, another DPW employee who was working alongside Silver on the day of his death, said there is no specific time for rest breaks, and often they are discouraged because of the workload.

According to DPW records, Silver's crew had 1,153 stops, which was above the industry standard of 950.

Christian said many air conditioning systems in department vehicles did not work properly, and blew hot air, which can feel even warmer when three workers are riding between routes. He noticed that Silver was drinking more water than usual that day.

Medical experts say air conditioning is the best prevention for heat stroke on extremely hot days.

"Air conditioning is your number one preventative measure," said Dr. Jonathan Thierman, president of Express Care Urgent Care. "So, if you're going in and out of a cab, or if you're windows are down and the air conditioning is not effective, you're basically heating up this box full of two other guys, and then you're going to be susceptible to heat stroke."

"You can get in real trouble in tight spaces when outside it's 85 to 95 degrees," Dr. Thierman added. "It can be 100 [degrees] inside that vehicle."

The inspector general's report detailed minute-by-minute accounts of Silver's final day.

Among the findings, the report revealed that DPW did not have training protocols for heat.

"Until Mr. Silver passed, there was zero, zero heat training for the laborers or for the drivers," Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Cumming told WJZ after her report was released.

On Wednesday, Cumming said there are some inaccuracies in MOSH's report. The report accounts for 14 heat-related injuries from 2021 to 2024, while Cumming's report outlines 29.

Work-related injuries highlighted by MOSH

MOSH sent WJZ several redacted incident reports from 2021 to 2024 at DPW's Reedbird and Bowley facilities.

Other incidents include a worker suffering a superficial gunshot wound to the "lower left flank." According to MOSH documents, the worker was in an alley collecting trash when someone appeared and started shooting.

Another worker suffered a cut on their face after a trash can fell from the lift and hit the employee in the eye.

Among the other incidents, one worker had a chemical exposure in their eye after a liquid splashed back into their face while trash was being dumped into a truck.

Baltimore City DPW responds to latest MOSH report

Baltimore City DPW responded to the report on Wednesday, saying it has already worked through some of the items cited by the state. It will continue working to make sure the department is fully compliant.

The department shared the following statement:

"DPW has already addressed and abated several of the items cited by the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH). However, to ensure full compliance and allow time to finalize and implement the Heat Illness Prevention Plan (HIPP) across all relevant divisions, DPW formally requested an extension of the abatement deadline.

This extension allows DPW to ensure consistent implementation of heat safety protocols. Majority of the training, equipment, processes, and procedures related to the HIPP are in place. At this time, HIPP-related negotiations are ongoing with our Union partners. We continue to work in good faith to finalize this last remaining item and complete the full implementation of the HIPP."

Potential Maryland law would allow MOSH to implement fines

On March 10, DPW was cited by MOSH with a "serious violation" for failing to protect employees from dangerous heat conditions.

Cumming called it ridiculous that the state cannot levy a financial penalty to DPW. The citation only requires a change in policy.

Cumming's investigation found that DPW did not have a heat policy during the before or during the summer of 2024. Heat-related illnesses at the department had increased from eight cases in 2021 to 12 in 2024.

A new law that sits on Gov. Wes Moore's desk would allow MOSH to fine other government agencies for labor citations.

The law would allow the Commissioner of Labor and Industry to assess a civil penalty. The funds collected would benefit the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program.

State leaders said MOSH issues about 200 citations per year. If signed by the governor, the law would generate $30,000 to $40,000 in penalty revenue per year.

The law is named after David Martinez, a Maryland parole officer who was killed while on duty in 2024 in Montgomery County. It also advocates for other workplace safety changes across the government.

Has DPW made changes since the death of Ronald Silver II?

The Baltimore Department of Public Works said it has implemented new safety measures since Silver's death.

Those measures include the development of standard operating procedures for extreme weather conditions, like extreme cold and heat, as well as new accident notification procedures.

DPW officials said they have a "renewed focus on employee training" in the areas of workplace safety, compliance and risk management and leadership development.

The department also said it allocated $20 million for facility upgrades at multiple Bureau of Solid Waste locations where employees report for work.

Silver's family fights for answers

Silver's cause of death was ruled as hyperthermia.

MOSH said it could not confirm heat exposure as the sole cause of death because the family declined to have an autopsy performed for religious reasons.

Silver's family is still fighting for answers – including begging the city to release the details of an investigation done by an outside law firm.

"We just want all of the findings, we just want them all. At this point, there's no reason to hide," said Faith Johnson, Silver's mother.