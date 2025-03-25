Moments leading up to death of DPW worker Ronald Silver II detailed in Baltimore OIG report

The Baltimore Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released its report Tuesday on the death of Department of Public Works (DPW) Bureau of Solid Waste employee Ronald Silver II.

Silver died on August 2, 2024, while working in dangerous heat. On that day, temperatures reportedly reached 100°F, and the heat index was approximately 108°F.

According to DPW records, Silver's crew had 1,153 pickup stops, which was above the industry's standard of 950.

DPW workers said exhaust fumes increased temperatures behind the truck, and that many DPW trucks had inadequate air-conditioning, or no functioning A/C at all.

Travis Christian, the other worker on Silver's truck, told the OIG that the A/C in their car did not have a cooling effect.

According to Christian's account of the day, Silver started feeling unwell around 11 a.m.

He said he encouraged Silver to rest in the truck because he was having trouble walking, but Silver told him he was concerned that the truck driver would report him to management.

In another investigation by the OIG, officials found that employees feared retaliation from supervisors for not completing routes when they were feeling sick.

Silver continues working in extreme heat

As the day went on, Christian said he and Silver were exhausted and had blurred vision, and "discussed feeling as if they were going to die."

Christian said Silver told him he was on probation, and that he feared he would lose his job or be written up if he stopped working.

Christian said he collapsed due to heat exhaustion a few alleys before the last stop, falling "face-up" and landing on the back of his head.

He said Silver shook him awake and told him that he was unconscious for about a minute.

Using Ring camera footage and statements from Christian and the DPW truck driver, the OIG put together a timeline of the moments leading up to Silver's death.

Around 3:52 p.m., Silver and Christian went to collect trash at a narrow alley between Barclay Street and Brentwood Avenue.

Christian said that an obstruction prevented the truck from entering the alley and that the crew had to pull the trash cans to the alley ends for the pickup. At the alleyway behind 401 East 25th Street, Christian said he heard Silver begin to scream and yell from the opposite side of the truck.

According to the report, Christian said he went around the side of the truck, where he found Silver lying face down on the ground with scrapes on his hands and elbows. Christian then turned him over, and observed him going "in and out of consciousness."

Suffering from exhaustion himself, Christian said he was able to hold Silver upright and lift him back into the truck after multiple attempts.

"Christian described the weight of Silver's body as 'limp' and 'lifeless' as he lifted him into the truck," the report said.

Christian, feeling "delirious", lightheaded, and dizzy, told the truck driver he was unable to continue working and that he would walk home from his route.

Both Silver and Christian had complained about leg cramping throughout the day, according to the report.

Footage from a Ring camera around 4:06 p.m. showed Silver swaying as he pulled himself up the stairs and knocked on the door of a home in the 2000 block of Guilford Avenue. The OIG report said Silver was "visibly experiencing a medical emergency, appearing disoriented and distressed," after reviewing the footage.

Silver reportedly called out for help, and the witness went into the home to get water. When the witness got back outside with the water, they found Silver collapsed on the ground. With a raspy voice, Silver asked the witness to pour the water on him, according to the report.

The witness said they called 911 but got a busy line. According to the report, the witness assumed the DPW truck driver was calling emergency services after seeing the driver on the phone. They later learned the driver was speaking with a supervisor.

Video footage showed the driver retrieving water from the truck's cooler at 4:08 p.m. The driver reportedly told the witness they were trying to drop Silver off at his vehicle because their shift was ending.

The witness eventually contacted 911 around 4:10 p.m. When Silver asked for help sitting up, the driver allegedly stated that the witness was "half the size" of Silver and couldn't assist him. According to the report, Silver somehow managed to sit on a porch stoop without the driver's help.

When a neighbor noticed Silver had stopped breathing, the witness called 911 a third time. Following dispatcher instructions, the witness began performing CPR after moving Silver to flat ground with help from two neighbors.

Paramedics arrived at 4:21 p.m. and took Silver to a local hospital, where he later died.

DPW cited for lack of heat safety measures

On March 10, DPW was cited with a "serious violation" by the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Agency (MOSH) for failing to protect employees from dangerous heat conditions.

In a separate OIG investigation completed earlier this month, officials found that "DPW did not have a heat policy in the years leading up to and throughout the Summer of 2024" and that heat illnesses at DPW had increased yearly, from eight cases in 2021 to 12 in 2024.

A July 2024 investigation by the OIG conducted before Silver's death revealed that employees had been working in sweltering heat without being provided cold water or access to a cooling facility.

Has DPW made changes since the death of Ronald Silver?

The Baltimore Department of Public Works said it has implemented new safety measures since Silver's death.

Those measures include the development of standard operating procedures for extreme weather conditions, like protocols for both extreme heat and cold, as well as new accident notification procedures.

DPW officials said they have a "renewed focus on employee training" in the areas of workplace safety, compliance and risk management, and leadership development.

The department also said it allocated $20 million for facility upgrades at multiple Bureau of Solid Waste locations where employees report for work.