$1 million in emergency funds allocated to western Maryland families impacted by May floods

Maryland allocated $1 million in emergency funds to Allegany and Garrett County families who were impacted by flooding in May.

The funding will be used to support emergency water heater repairs after flooding damaged heating and cooling systems, and left some families without hot water.

May flooding in Western Maryland

Severe weather on May 13 brought flooding that damaged nearly 200 homes. The floods also impacted businesses, sewer systems, drinking water and public utilities.

People were rescued from schools, and some students got trapped overnight as power outages hindered evacuation efforts.

A State of Emergency was declared in Maryland, allowing for more help from local and federal emergency personnel.

"In the wake of devastating flooding, Western Maryland continues to rebuild," Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. "But addressing the breadth of damage requires an all-hands-on-deck approach,"

The funds will be taken from the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, as the governor said the 2025 heating and repair funds were already spent.

According to Gov. Moore, funds from the energy assistance program can be used in response to natural disasters under Maryland's federally approved plan to ensure health and safety needs.

"These funds support emergency home repairs for affected families, helping those with the greatest need get back on their feet faster," Gov. Moore said.

Find more information about emergency funding here.

Requesting Presidential Disaster Declaration

Gov. Moore requested that the White House issue a Presidential Disaster Declaration after damage assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) determined the recovery could cost more than $15.8 million.

The declaration would allow FEMA to assist in the recovery efforts and would allow Maryland to access grant programs to support infrastructure repairs.

"We are already working tirelessly at the local and state level, but the flooding caused incredible destruction," said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland. "The addition of much-needed federal assistance is necessary to get those affected back to their regular lives and to allow those communities to fully recover in months instead of years."