FEMA damage assessment requested after flooding in western Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) conduct a damage assessment after flooding in western Maryland in mid-May.

The flooding was brought on by severe weather, which brought more than five inches of rain to areas of Allegany and Garrett counties.

The flooding left buildings damaged, caused power outages and prompted evacuations at multiple schools. In Allegany County, at least 200 people were rescued from schools, and 12 students were trapped overnight at a high school in Frostburg.

Gov. Moore declared a State of Emergency, mobilizing Maryland's Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) to work wth local responders and federal partners in the flooding response.

Maryland requests FEMA assessment

In his request to FEMA, Gov. Moore said the state's emergency response brought on significant costs, prompting the need for more assistance.

"...The breadth of damage requires us to accelerate our work in this moment, not slow down," Gov. Moore said. "This Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment will help ensure Marylanders get the help they need as we work together to rebuild."

According to the governor, the Preliminary Damage Assessment would help to determine if Maryland meets the federal requirement for a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

The assessment is carried out as a collaboration between FEMA and MDEM. First, local officials identify and document damage, then a formal assessment request is submitted to FEMA.

During the assessment, teams survey the impacted areas to determine the scope of the damage. The collected data is used to support a request to the Trump administration for a disaster declaration, which allows for federal assistance.

According to the governor, Allegany and Garrett counties asked that the assessments be scheduled as soon as possible.

FEMA assistance approved for eight states

On Friday, May 23, President Trump approved FEMA disaster relief for eight states that had been waiting for months after being impacted by natural disasters.

The move allocated financial support from FEMA to Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

According to the Associated Press, some Mississippi residents who were impacted by storms in mid-March expressed frustration about the length of time they waited for federal help.