Gov. Moore requests White House issue Presidential Disaster Declaration after flooding in western Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday requested that the Trump administration issue a Major Disaster Declaration to help communities that were impacted by severe flooding in May.

The request comes after damage assessments conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management found that estimated recovery costs would surpass $15.8 million.

Flooding in western Maryland

The flash flooding on May 13 damaged more than 200 homes and impacted businesses, roads, sewer systems, drinking water and public utilities, according to the governor's office.

Nearly 200 people were rescued from schools during the flooding event. Some students were trapped overnight amid power outages and evacuations.

Gov. Moore declared a state of emergency, mobilizing state and local responders and federal partners.

According to the governor, the effort to fully recover is beyond the capacity of state and local agencies.

"After a thorough assessment of the damage, it's clear that additional support is necessary," Gov. Moore said. "We must continue to deploy essential resources to ensure a full and robust recovery. This declaration marks an important continuation of that ongoing push."

What is a Presidential Disaster Declaration?

The requested Presidential Disaster Declaration would allow Maryland to request FEMA's assistance in recovery efforts in Allegany and Garrett counties.

The state would also be able to request access to the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which would support repairs of infrastructure and publicly owned facilities impacted by the flooding.

"With a natural disaster where residents, businesses, and public infrastructure are impacted on this scale, recovery is an all-hands-on-deck approach," said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland. "We are already working tirelessly at the local and state level, but the flooding caused incredible destruction. The addition of much-needed federal assistance is necessary to get those affected back to their regular lives and to allow those communities to fully recover in months instead of years."

Trump administration wants to "wean" states off FEMA aid

The request from Gov. Moore comes as the Trump administration considers changes at FEMA.

In June, the administration said it wants to "wean" states off FEMA aid following the 2025 hurricane season, claiming the agency has not been successful.

According to the administration, governors are in a better position to respond to natural disasters.

"We want to wean off of FEMA and we want to bring it down to the state level — a little bit like education, we're moving it back to the states," Mr. Trump said.

After taking office in January, President Trump also considered the idea of eliminating FEMA.

He signed an executive order that he said would "begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA." However, Congress would have to approve that action.