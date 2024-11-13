Marilyn Mosby's request to modify home detention once again denied by judge

Marilyn Mosby once again denied request to modify sentence

Marilyn Mosby once again denied request to modify sentence

Marilyn Mosby once again denied request to modify sentence

BALTIMORE - A federal judge once again denied former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's request to alter the conditions of her home detention sentence Tuesday.

In May, Mosby was sentenced to three years of supervised release and a year of house arrest after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

She began home detention on June 20.

On October 29, Mosby filed a motion asking the judge to place her on a daily curfew that would allow her to travel for a new job, according to court documents.

The motion asks the judge to allow Mosby to leave her house between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

On October 15, the U.S. Probation Office rejected Mosby's previous request to modify her sentence.

What Was Mosby Sentenced For?

In November 2023, a jury found Mosby guilty of two counts of perjury for lying about business losses to make penalty-free withdrawals from her retirement account. She allegedly used the money to buy vacation homes in Florida.

In February 2024, a jury found that she committed mortgage fraud after lying in documents about a $5,000 gift her then-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, gave her to close on a condominium in Florida.

The jury also acquitted her of making a false mortgage application related to the purchase of another Florida home.