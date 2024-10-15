Marilyn Mosby's request to alter home detention for new job denied, judge rules

BALTIMORE -- A judge rejected former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's request that would allow her to leave her home for a new job.

She was sentenced in May to three years of supervised release, 12 months of home confinement, and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service after she was convicted in her perjury and mortgage fraud trials.

Mosby's lawyers say she needs to go across Maryland for work. They suggested that her one-year home detention sentence be replaced with a 9 p.m. curfew.

Her attorneys say employment is a commonly granted exemption in similar cases. The judge said Mosby's lawyers had not provided requested details about the new job.

The first jury found her guilty of perjury for lying to make withdrawals from a retirement account.

The second found she committed mortgage fraud for lying on documents about a $5,000 gift her then-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, gave her to close on a Florida vacation home.