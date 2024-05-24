Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's former top prosecutor, will serve home confinement. What does that mean?

Marilyn Mosby will not serve prison time for perjury, mortgage fraud

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised release for perjury and mortgage fraud, avoiding prison time. One condition of the supervised release is 12 months of home confinement.

Mosby was found guilty in two separate trials of lying on a mortgage application and for COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

What does home confinement mean?

The term "home confinement" might conjure images of an ankle monitor, but Mosby's probation officer will decide the form of her location monitoring.

The former prosecutor will be restricted to her home at all times for 12 months except for:

Employment

Education

Religious services

Medical, substance abuse or mental health treatment

Attorney visits

Court obligations

Other activities approved by a probation officer

Those who do not comply with the conditions of their home supervision would be violating their probation and face consequences ranging from a reprimand to new charges.

Mosby's supervised release

Along with home confinement, Mosby must complete 100 hours of community service in the span of her three-year probation.

Community service is defined by U.S. Courts as unpaid work by an offender for a civic or nonprofit organization.

A few examples of community service are helping at public libraries, soup kitchens, recycling centers, literacy programs, conservation programs, and senior citizen centers.