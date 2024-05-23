Marilyn Mosby sentencing hearing underway; supporters say Mosby was a political target

BALTIMORE -- The sentencing hearing for Baltimore's former State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby began Thursday morning, after a judge ruled she would have to forfeit her Florida condo.

Mosby faces up to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of perjury and mortgage fraud, but prosecutors are seeking 20 months.

So far, the government has already rejected the defense's position that Mosby's sentencing guidelines should be lower than 14-18 months - saying that Mosby committed perjury when she testified at her last trial.

Meanwhile, Mosby maintains that she did nothing wrong, and was targeted by prosecutors for her progressive stances. She's doubled down on that stance in her national campaign for a presidential pardon.

Prosecutors want the possibility of supervised release or home detention off the table - urging the judge to "send a message", to show the seriousness of Mosby's offense.

Attorney Ben Crump and political advocate Angela Rye held a press conference outside the courthouse in support of Mosby on Thursday.

Ben Crump maintains Marilyn Mosby was targeted. He’s speaking now outside court. Crump says the prosecution was intended to “send a chilling message to other progressive prosecutors.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/tuu49h7mzC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 23, 2024

Crump also spoke before the judge, calling for leniency in Mosby's sentencing.

Michael Schatzow, Mosby's deputy who handled the prosecutions of officers after Freddie Gray's death also asked the judge for leniency for Mosby. He says she fought for justice system reforms.

Others are expected to speak in support of Mosby, including political strategist LaTosha Brown.