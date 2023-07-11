Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing woman in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers took Neil Cole-El into custody after they found 52-year-old Cynceray Washington-Greene suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace a few minutes after 5 p.m. that day.

Cole-El was identified as a suspect in the shooting that day, according to authorities. Officers found him at a residence on that block, police said.

An ambulance took Washington-Greene to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced her dead, according to authorities.

Detectives interviewed Cole-El and allege that he is the person responsible for the death of Washington-Greene.

Cole-El has been taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, which is where he has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, various handgun violations, and additional charges, according to authorities.

This is the second time a woman has been found with a deadly gunshot injury in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace within the past few years.

In May 2021, officers found a woman dead inside a home on that block. She, too, had been shot, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.