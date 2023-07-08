One person shot, one in custody following shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a female with life-threatening injuries in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northeast part of the city learned of the shooting a few minutes after 5 p.m., police said.

An ambulance took the female to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

Officers have taken a male suspect into custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.