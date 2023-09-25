Jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing rises to $785 million, fourth largest in history Jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing rises to $785 million, fourth largest in history 00:16

NEW YORK -- The Powerball jackpot has reached $785 million after no winner was drawn on Saturday night.

The jackpot is now the fourth largest in the history of the Powerball game.

White balls 1, 12, 20, 33 and 66 and red Powerball 21 were drawn on Saturday.

The potential winner of Monday's jackpot would have the choice of taking an estimated lump sum payment of $367 million before taxes, or choose the annuity option, and receive the $785 million in 29 annual payments.