Investigation into fire responsible for killing two firefighters expected to last weeks, retired investigator says

BALTIMORE -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is the lead agency investigating the fatal fire in Northwest Baltimore on Oct. 19.

The fire on Linden Heights Avenue killed two city firefighters and injured three others.

An ATF spokesperson tells WJZ the agency is working with the State Fire Marshal and Baltimore City Fire and Police Departments on completing "a thorough investigation."

Retired ATF fire investigator Robert Schaal told WJZ investigators will begin with determining the origin. He expects the investigation to last weeks.

"They're going to go through it early and comprehensively. Their first priority will be determining where the fire started," Schaal said. "Let's figure out how the fire spread—how did it ultimately result in fatalities? Are there lessons learned so we can prevent future occurrences?"

Schaal, who spent nearly 30 years investigating fires with the ATF, now works privately as a forensic fire investigator. He says debriefs from other firefighters on scene and witnesses will help with the ATF's work.

"Talking to firefighters who were there, it will help them understand where the fire was first observed, how it spread, how it was reacting, were there any issues with suppression," Schaal said.

Newly-confirmed Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace last week stressed patience in the investigation.

"What's important here is that this investigation is given the time, given the space, given the attention to be able to play out in a manner that, above all else, keeps my members from being injured," Chief Wallace said. "This evolved very rapidly."

Two of the properties were vacant at the time. A Vacant Building Notice was filed just weeks before the fire on one of the properties involved. Although the chief told reporters last week firefighters were in an occupied property.

"Where we removed our firefighters from and where the other firefighters were hurt conducting that particular operation was an occupied home," Chief Wallace said.

