Friends, family pay respect to fallen Baltimore firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III at his viewing

BALTIMORE - Family, friends and emergency responders are paying their respects to fallen Baltimore City firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III.

A public viewing is being held for Pitts on Wednesday and Thursday at Duda Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk.

"He's a great people person and he did what he loved," friend Sharrieff Smith said. "His dream was to become a firefighter and take care of his family."

Pitts died after he fought a fire at a rowhome on October 19 in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue. Another firefighter, Dillon Rinaldo, died less than a week after the fire.

Three other firefighters were hospitalized and have since been released.

"I know the job firefighters do is dangerous and it hurt me to my heart to hear we lost another firefighter," Djuan Jones said.

Pitts' friends said he has worked as a firefighter and EMT in Baltimore since August.

"He was a great friend, always there in your time of need, very charismatic," Smith said.

The viewing will continue until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A second viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, on North Charles Street.