Second firefighter, Lt. Dillon Rinaldo, dies following Northwest Baltimore blaze

BALTIMORE -- A second Baltimore City firefighter has died after a two-alarm blaze in Northwest Baltimore left multiple firefighters injured and killed another last week, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The firefighter, identified as Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo of Engine Company #46, died early Wednesday at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he has been hospitalized since the October 19 fire. He was described as being in "critical but stable condition" over the weekend.

Rinaldo was promoted to lieutenant last year.

"Lieutenant Dillion J. Rinaldo, a six-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department, tragically succumbed to his injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals fate had a different plan and we are devastated to share this heartbreaking news," the department said in a statement. "Lieutenant Rinaldo was a true hero, a "firefighters firefighter," and dedicated member of the Baltimore City Fire Department."

City leaders have made public comments after learning of Rinaldo's death.

"Firefighters are our superheroes, and we don't expect to ever lose them. Today, a city and fire department already reeling from the wound of losing EMT/Firefighter Rodney Pitts III, felt that unbearable pain cut deeper with the tragic loss of Lt. Dillon Rinaldo. Both will be etched in our city's history as heroes who risked and lost everything protecting their fellow Baltimoreans." -Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby

"We are devastated by the loss of Lt. Rinaldo after battling his injuries sustained last week." -Mayor Brandon Scott



"He was a true hero, and his memory and legacy in Baltimore will live on as an inspiration to all public servants in our city. His willingness to put others before himself, to try to protect his fellow firefighters and every resident, is a testament to his character and unwavering commitment to this work. We will continue to embrace his family, love ones, and the entire Fire community as we confront this grief together." -Fire Chief Wallace, BCFD



Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the two-alarm fire at a two-story brick rowhome in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue. The fire spread to three other dwellings.

Three other firefighters were injured, and Ronaldo and 31-year-old firefighter Rodney Pitts III were killed. The three surviving firefighters have since been released from the hospital.

Fire department flags will fly at half-staff for the next 30 days.

Support for the five firefighters has been overflowing. At the Ravens-Lions game Sunday, all five were put on the big screen as part of a tribute.

Other fire departments from all over the country have been posting well wishes on social media since the fire happened, including Rinaldo's former department, Fair Lawn Fire Department from New Jersey. Rinaldo's father still serves as a deputy chief there, he also is a former fire chief.

"The older members remember Dillon growing up as [a] firehouse kid," the Fair Lawn Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "We have lost a great firefighter, a great person, and a great friend."

Rinaldo was set to marry his fiance in months, and the couple had recently adopted a puppy, according to an online fundraiser.

"Our amazing friend Dillon is the most selfless individual anyone knows," organizers of the fundraiser said. "He is always willing to help with anything, putting others before himself and carries a true passion for his job as a firefighter."

The funeral for Pitts III, the first firefighter to die, will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, on North Charles Street. Viewing hours will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, on Wise Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Our heart aches for their families and for the Baltimore City Fire Department," Mosby said. "If you see a firefighter, give them a hug, console them, lift them up. Remind them that we are here for them, and they can lean on us. We will do everything we can as a Council to provide support for every firefighter in the city of Baltimore."

Nearly two years ago, in January 2022, the Baltimore City Fire Department lost three other fellow firefighters who battled a vicious vacant house fire on Stricker Street.

Lieutenant Paul Butrim, firefighter Kelsey Sadler and EMT Kenny Lacayo were killed after the structure partially collapsed on January 24, 2022.

The fire was determined to be an arson, and their deaths as homicides. Despite investigators releasing person of interest photos in the fire, no arrests were ever made.