Three firefighters hospitalized from two-alarm rowhome fire in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after responding to a fire Thursday afternoon in a Northwest Baltimore neighborhood.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a two-story brick rowhome in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue. The fire spread to three other dwellings.

We are on the scene of a fire on the 5000 block of Linden Heights avenue @wjz pic.twitter.com/dpwqsYNJ1E — Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) October 19, 2023

Firefighters gained entry into the building to perform an interior attack. The injured firefighters were treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital.

"Which is when the fire grew in its intensity," Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said. "The incident commander then requested a second alarm bring in additional manpower and resources to this scene to get control of this fire."

The degree of the firefighters' injuries is unknown.