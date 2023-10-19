Watch CBS News
Three firefighters hospitalized from two-alarm rowhome fire in Northwest Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | October 19, 2023
Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | October 19, 2023 02:23

BALTIMORE - Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after responding to a fire Thursday afternoon in a Northwest Baltimore neighborhood.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a two-story brick rowhome in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue. The fire spread to three other dwellings.

Firefighters gained entry into the building to perform an interior attack. The injured firefighters were treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital.

"Which is when the fire grew in its intensity," Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said. "The incident commander then requested a second alarm bring in additional manpower and resources to this scene to get control of this fire."

The degree of the firefighters' injuries is unknown.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 5:13 PM

