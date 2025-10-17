Howl dog salon in Baltimore's Federal Hill closing in October

Howl, a dog grooming salon, will close its location in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood at the end of October, the business announced Thursday on social media.

Howl did not specify which date in October that the closure would take place.

The business said its McHenry Row location has been unable to sustain the operations needed to stay open.

Howl's sister locations in Hampden and Mount Washington will remain open.

Victoria, the groomer at the McHenry Row location, is contacting her regular clients individually. Customers who want to stay in touch with her can use their usual contact method.

After the McHenry Row location closes, the Hampden store will assist customers with questions or help them reach Victoria.

Baltimore sees wave of restaraunt closures

Several long-standing restaurants and bars in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood have closed between 2024 and 2025, citing high costs and facility issues as contributing factors.

Papi Cuisine, an Afro-Latin fusion restaurant with a 12-year history, shut down in August. Owners pointed to operational expenses and persistent maintenance problems, including plumbing and refrigeration, as reasons for closing.

Mother's Federal Hill Grille, closed its flagship location in January after 27 years.

Banditos Tacos & Tequila, which had operated in Federal Hill for 14 years, closed in March. Banditos also has locations in Towson, Columbia, and White Marsh, Maryland, and a location in Fairfax, Virginia, however.

The Riptide seafood restaurant closed its Fells Point location in January after six years in business. The restaurant's owners told WJZ the business struggled to bounce back from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bondhouse Kitchen in Fells Point, an American and southern cuisine restaurant and popular brunch spot also closed its doors in January.