How much snow fell in Maryland during this week's winter storm?
Much of Maryland was hit by a winter storm on Sunday, and it will continue to impact the state into Monday, with snow, rain, and dangerous road conditions.
A Winter Storm Warning continues through Monday for areas in Central and Northern Maryland. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the state's lower and central Eastern Shore, which was projected to produce about a foot of snow and wind gusts above 40 mph.
The Baltimore area is expected to get between three to five inches of snow, with the northern portion of Maryland getting the most.
How many inches of snow in Maryland?
(Through 9 p.m. on Sunday)
Anne Arundel County
BWI Airport - 1 inch
Baltimore City
Baltimore - .3 inches
Baltimore County
Reisterstown - 3 inches
Calvert
Prince Frederick - 3 inches
North Beach - .6 inches
Caroline
Denton - 4.5 inches
Carroll
Westminster - 3 inches
Cecil
Perryville - 4 inches
Rising Sun - 1.5 inches
Charles County
White Plains - 1 inch
Dorchester
East New Market - 3 inches
Frederick
Sabillasville -- 6 inches
New Market - 2.8 inches
Garrett
Accident - 2.7 inches
Grantsville - 2.3 inches
Deer Park - 2 inches
McHenry - 1.5 inches
Mountain Lake Park - 1.5 inches
Harford
Bel Air - 1 inch
Chrome Hill - 1.4 inches
Jarrettsville - 1.4 inches
Howard
Clarksburg - 2 inches
Prince George's County
Bowie - .6 inches
Montgomery County
Gaithersburg - 1.3 inches
Potomac - 1 inch
Poolesville - .8 inches
Glenmont - .8 inches
Laytonsville - 0.3 inches
Queen Anne's
Carville - 5 inches
St. Mary's
Clements - 2.3 inches
Washington
Boonsboro - 5.3 inches
Funkstown - 2.0 inches
Pleasant Walk - 1.5 inches