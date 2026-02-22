How much snow fell in Maryland during this week's winter storm?

Much of Maryland was hit by a winter storm on Sunday, and it will continue to impact the state into Monday, with snow, rain, and dangerous road conditions.

A Winter Storm Warning continues through Monday for areas in Central and Northern Maryland. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the state's lower and central Eastern Shore, which was projected to produce about a foot of snow and wind gusts above 40 mph.

The Baltimore area is expected to get between three to five inches of snow, with the northern portion of Maryland getting the most.

How many inches of snow in Maryland?

(Through 9 p.m. on Sunday)

Anne Arundel County

BWI Airport - 1 inch

Baltimore City

Baltimore - .3 inches

Baltimore County

Reisterstown - 3 inches

Calvert

Prince Frederick - 3 inches

North Beach - .6 inches

Caroline

Denton - 4.5 inches

Carroll

Westminster - 3 inches

Cecil

Perryville - 4 inches

Rising Sun - 1.5 inches

Charles County

White Plains - 1 inch

Dorchester

East New Market - 3 inches

Frederick

Sabillasville -- 6 inches

New Market - 2.8 inches

Garrett

Accident - 2.7 inches

Grantsville - 2.3 inches

Deer Park - 2 inches

McHenry - 1.5 inches

Mountain Lake Park - 1.5 inches

Harford

Bel Air - 1 inch

Chrome Hill - 1.4 inches

Jarrettsville - 1.4 inches

Howard

Clarksburg - 2 inches

Prince George's County

Bowie - .6 inches

Montgomery County

Gaithersburg - 1.3 inches

Potomac - 1 inch

Poolesville - .8 inches

Glenmont - .8 inches

Laytonsville - 0.3 inches

Queen Anne's

Carville - 5 inches

St. Mary's

Clements - 2.3 inches

Washington

Boonsboro - 5.3 inches

Funkstown - 2.0 inches

Pleasant Walk - 1.5 inches