Rainy morning across Maryland, coastal storm to bring snow Sunday

Moderate to heavy rain will exit the area before 11 a.m. Friday. Some late day peeks of sunshine are possible. Another storm is on the way Sunday into Sunday night, which will bring snow to the area Sunday into Sunday night.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day Sunday into Sunday night for the potential of accumulating snow. While exact snowfall totals are still uncertain, the storm will bring messy and slow travel to the area Sunday into Sunday night.

Some school delays and closures are possible Monday if the storm reaches its full potential, so keep checking back to the forecast through the weekend.

Rainy morning commute across Baltimore Metro

Moderate to heavy rain made for a messy and tough Friday morning commute across the Baltimore metro. The back edge of the rain is to our west and will push into the area between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Between now and then, some ponding of water is possible on roadways along with reduced visibility, so please use extra caution while driving. Travel delays are possible.

Friday afternoon looks much better as the weather dries out and skies partially clear. Expect clouds to break for some peeks of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A gusty breeze will develop later Friday and continue into Friday night, which will help skies clear out. Overnight lows will fall into the middle to upper 30s, but feel colder with the wind.

Weekend starts sunny, snow develops Sunday

The upcoming weekend kicks off with some fantastic weather Saturday. It's our pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. The early morning northwest breeze will diminish during the afternoon with light and variable winds.

Saturday night will feature increasing clouds, but mainly dry weather. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day Sunday into Sunday night for messy travel as a developing coastal storm brings snow to parts of Maryland. The exact track of the storm along with its snowfall rates will determine if this storm delivers accumulating snow or whether the snow mainly melts.

Timing of the snow across Maryland

Light rain or light rain mixed with snow should begin just before sunrise on Sunday. This light rain and/or mix will likely continue through early afternoon. Given that temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s, most surfaces should remain wet through the afternoon hours.

As the coastal storm strengthens to our southeast, colder air will filter into the area.. This is when rain or a mix will change to snow late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening. Depending on how heavy the snow comes down Sunday night, some roads and highways could become snow covered. If snowfall rates remain light, then most roads and sidewalks will be wet with little to no accumulation.

Either way, the coastal storm will push offshore on Monday. Any early morning snow showers or flurries will quickly come to an end.

How much snow in and around Baltimore?

The accumulation forecast remains very challenging as of early Friday morning with computer models delivering a huge range of possible snowfall totals.

As of now, the most likely scenario is that a slushy snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches takes place across the area, especially on grassy surfaces and car tops. Some locally higher totals are possible north & west of the Baltimore Beltway in higher elevations. Another area of potentially higher snowfall would be across the eastern shore, which is closer to the coastal storm.

The accumulation forecast remains very uncertain as of early Friday morning and is subject to change.

If the storm tracks closer to the coast, snowfall totals would be significantly higher across our entire area and the storm would be quite disruptive.

Another scenario is that snowfall rates are briefly heavy for several hours during the overnight hours Sunday. This would allow for snow to accumulate both on the grass and on the roads. This scenario would deliver more of a 2 to 5 inch scenario.

Please keep checking back to the forecast as clarity on the storm track and snowfall intensity becomes more certain. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be updating the forecast with the latest information.

Messy start to Monday morning possible for parts of Maryland

School delays and cancellations are possible Monday if the higher end accumulating snow plays out. In addition to school delays, travel could be slow and messy for several hours until crews clear the roads.

If the storm doesn't bring heavy snowfall rates Sunday night, then the Monday morning commute will have minimal impacts with some scattered snow flurries, but rather good travel conditions.

Either way, Monday afternoon and Tuesday look blustery and cold with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

A warm-up mid to late next week will allow the next storm to come in the form of rain late Wednesday night into Thursday.