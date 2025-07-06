Man dies, 3 firefighters burned from fire in Anne Arundel County

A man died, and three firefighters suffered minor burns from a fire Sunday in Anne Arundel County, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

A child and another adult were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The firefighters are expected to recover, a fire spokesperson told WJZ.

Officials said the Red Cross and Mobile Crisis are assisting the families. The Anne Arundel County Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

Annapolis fire department shortages

In nearby Annapolis, the fire union is concerned and says the fire department is dangerously understaffed.

The Fire Union President, Joe Pilat, raised the concerns after four firefighting units responded to a heat-related episode with several Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday, June 29.

Pilate said the city is left without available fire units far too often.

"Usually multiple times a week, every medic unit in the city is on a transport, at the hospital, and we're waiting on mutual aid partners to assist us," Pilat said. "It can cause significant delays when we are out of paramedic units."

Pilat says the union frequently raises the issue at City of Annapolis Council meetings.

Acting City Manager Guild told WJZ that the Annapolis Fire Department received a funding enhancement of around $2.2 million for Fiscal Year 2026, which started on July 1.

However, Pilat says that only covers costs of business, including the contractually obligated increase in salaries and benefits ($1,082,400), replacing ballistic vests, cardiac monitors, and SCBA cylinders ($395,000), and boiler replacements ($785,400). It does not include the 10 positions the fire department desperately needs to put another medic unit in service and meet NFPA recommendations.

"The fire engine that just went by only has three firefighters on it," Pilat said. "Their standard is four."

Lightning strike sparks fire at Baltimore County church

On Tuesday, July 1, firefighters said a lightning strike started a fire at historic St. Rita's Church in Dundalk.

In the aftermath of the fire, the altar and crucifix were covered in soot. The fire caused damage to the steeple and the choir loft of the historic building.

Some windows and the steeple also suffered some damage. Soot shaded the marble inside, and the smell of smoke filled the church.

"This will just make us stronger," said Denise Szimanski, the office manager at Our Lady of Hope Church and a parishioner at St. Rita's.