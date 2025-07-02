Historic Baltimore County church damaged in fire, prompting investigation

Investigation underway into fire at church in Dundalk that may have been causes by lighting

A historic church in Baltimore County was damaged in a fire Tuesday, according to fire department officials.

Crews responded to St. Rita's Church in the 2900 block of Dunleer Road in Dundalk around 2:45 p.m. Once on the scene, officials said heavy fire was coming from the building.

The fire was under control by 3:40 p.m., and no injuries were reported, according to Baltimore County Fire Chief Joe Dixon. Though one firefighter was treated on scene for heat exhaustion.

Lightning reported near church fire

The fire at St. Rita's Church caused damage to the steeple of the historic building.

Witnesses told WJZ that the fire may have been caused by lightning; however, Chief Dixon said that could not be confirmed.

"Of course, it could have been a lightning strike, but that is something that we cannot confirm. There is reports of lightning, we've seen lightning in the area, but we would never say that's what it was without an investigation," Dixon said.

St. Rita's Church thanks community

In a social media post, St. Rita's thanked the fire department and the local community for the quick response.

Yonatan Mendoza, a witness who called 911, told WJZ that he saw the fire after leaving the mosque located across the street from the church.

"We are so appreciative of the many thoughts and prayers from our parishioners, the local community, fellow Catholics throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore, the National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia, and our neighbors from the Masjid Quba, who also contacted us to alert us to the fire," church leaders said.

St. Rita's was established in 1922, according to the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Catholic church was one of several that were part of a consolidation plan in December. The archdiocese's "Seek the City to Come" plan consolidated 61 parishes into 30 worship sites.

St. Rita's Merged with Our Lady of Hope, St. Luke and Sacred Heart of Mary, though the St. Rita's Church building still serves as an additional worship site.