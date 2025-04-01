1 dead following fire at Annapolis high-rise apartment complex, fire officials say

A person died after a fire on Tuesday in Annapolis, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a fire on the 10th floor of the high-rise Claiborne Place Apartments in the 130 block of Hearne Road.

UPDATE: High-Rise Fire on Hearn Road, Annapolis. One fatality from the fire apartment on the 10th floor. Fire Crews are still on scene. Fire Marshal Investigators are working to determine the origin & cause. Fire Inspectors are determining the safety of the building. pic.twitter.com/dfcjpYQtBr — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) April 1, 2025

Investigators said the fire is under control and it did not extend to other parts of the complex.

Officials are working to determine where and how the fire started, and also checking out the safety of the building.

Recent massive fires across the region

On March 28, a large fire displaced 18 families in downtown Baltimore.

According to the Red Cross, the fire happened in the 200 block of East Saratoga Street.

Red Cross disaster response volunteers are working with the displaced residents on financial assistance, replacing medications, eyeglasses, and other essential items lost in the fire, the organization said.

Weeks earlier, 27 residents were displaced, including adults and children, after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Windsor Mill in Baltimore County, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to find a fire blazing through the room in the 7400 block of Brixworth Court.

"The sad thing is, we just moved here, not even six months in, so much has happened," resident Jasmine Adams said.

On March 7, Baltimore City firefighters responded to a wind-driven fire that left 15 rowhomes, businesses, and apartments demolished.

Investigators said that at least nine residents from four rowhomes were displaced, and other vacant buildings were impacted.

Officials believe possible illegal occupant activity caused the four-alarm fire.

During the fire, the buildings were marked with Code X in Baltimore City, meaning they had severe structural or interior hazards and high risks of collapse.

"It's a total loss. We lost everything," resident Monique Awkward said. "It's devastation, complete devastation."