Finally calmer weather and milder temperatures for Maryland

BALTIMORE -- With bitterly cold temperatures, and mixed precipitation now behind us, we can look forward to much calmer weather.

Temperatures will remain mostly seasonal, and we don't expect any moisture until we move into the weekend, which will be associated with warmer temperatures that will take us above our seasonal average through the end of the year.

Any clouds over the next few days will be of the fair weather variety.

Looking ahead to the weekend, not a lot of rain is coming our way, but there is a chance of showers beginning Friday afternoon, and lingering through the weekend. Not a lot of rain is expected, and what we'll get, we still need.