Professor, coach, mother, figure skater: Remembering victims of the American Airlines crash with Maryland ties

BALTIMORE - A professor, members of the tight-knit figure skating community, and friends on a hunting trip are among the victims of the deadly midair plane collision near Reagan National Airport, the deadliest aviation incident in the United States in more than 20 years.

Victim raised in Fallston

Stephanie Blanton Haynos, a graduate of Fallston High School, grew up in Harford County. Her friend Kimberly Blosser Haug shared pictures with WJZ and spoke about the moment she learned Haynos was on American Airlines Flight 5342 with her son and husband when it plunged into the icy waters of the Potomac River Wednesday night.

"It's kind of hard to put in words because I was just numb. I was watching the news because it was close to home, and it was awful," Haug said.

She said knowing Haynos was onboard "was just heartache and shock—a lot of shock that this could happen at all and affect so many."

Haug told WJZ Haynos was adopted and adopted both of her children "and that to me says so loudly what kind of human being she was."

"What I remember about Stephanie was her contagious laugh," Haug said. "…I think it's very important that we stop and remember that these are lives—plain and simple. These were hearts that are no longer beating. There are families and friends who are missing very important parts of their lives now. 67 of them are gone."

Friends on hunting trip

The Stovall family was also touched by the crash.

Mikey Stovall from Waldorf was coming home with friends from a hunting trip.

His heartbroken mother Christina Stovall said he leaves behind an 11-year-old son.

"There was seven wonderful guys there. Mikey did not have one enemy," his mother told WINK-TV. "He's the happiest person. He saw good in everybody."

She was texting her son shortly before the crash.

"At 9:12, I texted him. I said, 'Did you land yet?' Didn't hear anything. I said, 'Mikey, you there?' And I didn't think anything of it," his mother said. "When I called, they verified that he was in fact on the flight."

She said some of his hunting partners drove back. She had to break the awful news to one of them.

"No matter what we ask, it's not going to bring—it's not going to bring him back," she said.

She wept when asked what she would like to say to her son, "We love him and miss him and are so proud of him."

Howard University professor

Another Marylander on board was Kiah Duggins.

Duggins was a civil rights attorney from Wichita, Kansas who lived in Silver Spring.

She was a Howard University professor, and the school's president announced her death with "profound sadness."

Young figure skater

Also on the American Airlines flight was 12-year-old Olivia Ter.

Ter lived in Fort Washington and was remembered Friday at the Prince George's County skating rink where she practiced.

"Heartbroken over the loss of our beloved young athlete in such a tragic manner," said Adrienne Harris Moore with Prince George's County Parks and Recreation. "We are here united in grief over the loss of one of our own."

Abingdon coach

Alexandr "Sasha" Kirsanov lived in Delaware but was a skating coach at Ice World in Abingdon, Harford County.

Murry Gunty, the founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group, which runs Ice World, issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our own, skating coach Alexandr "Sasha" Kirsanov, following the accident involving American Airlines flight 5342. Sasha, a beloved member of our Maryland rink, Ice World, was traveling back from a developmental camp in Wichita, along with other skaters who practice regularly at our facility. It is hard to grasp the enormity of this devastating loss. In his many years with Ice World, Sasha coached, mentored, and made such an incredible impact not only on our young skaters but on so many who knew and loved him. His absence will be felt deeply, along with the loss of so many others with so much promise and life to live from our close-knit ice skating community. As we continue to understand the scope of this tragedy on the Black Bear community, we will release more information as it becomes available. We extend our love and support to all the families, and we are here to help our parents, coaches, skaters, and community through this immeasurable grief."