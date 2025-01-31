Heartbroken family members of Delaware victims share memories of loved ones lost in midair collision near D.C.

We're learning more about the victims of the deadly midair collision in Washington, D.C. with ties to the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club.

Coach Alexandr Sasha Kirsanov, his 11-year-old student Sean Kay and Sean's mother Julia Kay were among 67 people killed when an Army helicopter crashed into a passenger plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night. The trio was returning home from a sports camp in Wichita, Kansas on American Airlines flight 5342.

Kirsanov is remembered as a beloved mentor, father and husband. Natalya Gudin, Kirsanov's widow, said her husband spent more than 20 years coaching at the Fred Rust Arena on the campus of the University of Delaware.

"Everyone who knows Sasha knows he was an amazing person," Gudin said. "He was an amazing dad for my daughter. Amazing husband for me and great coach."

Sean, a member of the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club, had a passion for ice dancing, roller coasters and guitar music. Vitali Kay, Sean's father, said his three remaining children will now have to grow up without their mother and brother.

"Despite all the sorrow and grief and all the feelings of the tragedy that just happened," Vitali Kay said, "I'm the guy who will need to be with them and make sure that kids grow methodically."

During this difficult time, Gudin said she is grateful for all the support.

"My phone like, everyone call me," Gudin said. "People from Russia, from Ukraine, everyone who's not him, everyone call me. Everyone. It means everyone loved him."

Gudin and Vitali Kay are waiting for answers as to what led to the tragedy.

The University of Delaware is hosting a memorial service for the victims inside the Fred Rust Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. There will be a table for cards, flowers and candles.