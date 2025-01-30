2 University of Delaware Figure Skating Club members, former coach killed in plane crash near D.C.

The mid-air plane collision that killed 67 people near Washington, D.C., has rocked the figure skating community in the Delaware Valley and beyond.

The tragedy hits close to home for people at the University of Delaware.

In a statement, University President Dennis Assanis said in part: "I am incredibly saddened to share the news that several members of the figure skating community connected to the University of Delaware were among those who tragically lost their lives in an aircraft collision last night in Washington, D.C."

Sasha Kirsanov, a former coach at the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club, also died in the crash, the university said.

The UD Figure Skating Club Team said in a post on Instagram that members were "shattered" at the "unimaginable loss of our former coach, Sasha, and two incredible skaters from our rink."

"Sasha was more than just a coach — he was a mentor, a friend and a light in the skating world. His passion for this sport was contagious, and his kindness, wisdom and unwavering belief in his skaters helped so many of us grow both on and off the ice," the post, attributed to the club's president, says in part.

In a statement, Sen. Chris Coons, who represents Delaware, said the other victims from Delaware include Sean Kay and Angela Yang.

"I'm devastated to hear the news that at least three Delawareans died during last night's air collision," Coons said in the statement. "Sasha Kirsanov, Sean Kay and Angela Yang went to Wichita to pursue their passion for figure skating. It is a tragedy that none of them returned home to our state. Delaware is a state of neighbors, and tonight we hold all of our neighbors a little closer. My heart goes out to Sasha's wife Natalia, the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club and every other Delawarean touched by the three of them."

Julia Kay, Sean's mom, also died, her husband told CBS News Philadelphia.

Coach Sasha Kirsanov (left) with Isabella Cannuscio and Ian Lorello in the Kiss and Cry after their performance in the Ice Dance Free Dance during Hilton HHonors Skate America at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Oct. 22, 2011, in Ontario, California. Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

Olivia Tennant, treasurer of the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club, said two of the victims were children who were members of the club and ice danced at the Fred Rust Arena, the same facility in Newark where she figure skates every week.

"They were just so playful at the rink," Tennant said. "They would always come in with all this energy and doing crazy things on ice and we always stop and watch and appreciate them. Every time when their music was on I would just get out of the way because they were just so talented I wanted to watch them for sure and I would always think, like they're going to make amazing skaters. They're going to go so far, so it's very heartbreaking to hear about them."

Tennant said she is still in disbelief.

"Knowing that we knew people who went to nationals and did the advance training camp, it was very shocking, very heartbreaking," Tennant said.

Some of the figure skaters on the plane were also connected to IceWorks in Aston.

"While all involved were not club members at our rink, many spent time training at our facility and competing in our events," IceWorks said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families."

Skaters from Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society are among the victims as well, the club said Thursday.

Tennant said it's important to stick together now more than ever, as the figure skating community continues to mourn.

"We all know how much it takes to be a figure skater, we're just very impressed by each other," Tennant said. "We're always inspired and what not. You just grow very close to these people you've known for years. So we all really have to be together."