Figure skating coach with ties to Maryland rink among victims in D.C. plane crash

BALTIMORE -- A figure skating coach with ties to the Harford County area was among the 67 presumed dead after a plane collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington D.C. Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to a local ice skating rink.

Coach Alexandr "Sasha" Kirsanov was a member of Ice World, a skating rink in Edgewater, Md., according to Founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group Murry Gunty.

Kirsanov was on the flight back from Wichita, Kansas after a development camp that several other U.S. figure skaters attended.

"In his many years with Ice World, Sasha coached, mentored, and made such an incredible impact not only on our young skaters but on so many who knew and loved him," Gunty said in a statement.

According to Gunty, other skaters who practice at Ice World were also on the American Airlines flight at the time of the crash.

Victims in the plane crash

CBS News confirmed that several American and Russian skaters were on American Airlines Flight 5342. Officials said Thursday that there were no survivors.

As of Thursday at 5:30 p.m., at least 40 bodies have been recovered and a total of 67 people are presumed dead.

CBS News reported that the Army helicopter was carrying three soldiers who were based out of Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

A youth figure skater from Prince George's County was onboard the passenger flight at the time of the crash, according to the county's Parks and Recreation department.

Olivia Ter, 12, was returning home from the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Camp. She trained at Tucker Road Ice Rink and aspired to qualify for a spot on Team USA in the world championships.

"The impact of Olivia's life will continue to resonate in our youth sports community, and she will be sorely missed," said Bill Tyler, the director of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission for the Prince George's Department of Parks and Recreation.

Four members of a labor union based in Prince George's County were also onboard, union leaders said.

Steamfitters UA Local 602 represents workers in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and process piping in the D.C. Metro area.

"These members will be forever in our hearts, and may God bless them and their loved ones," leaders said in a statement.