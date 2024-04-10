Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of Rachel Morin releases commercial plea for justice in murder case

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Rachel Morin's mother pleads in commercial for help finding killer
Rachel Morin's mother pleads in commercial for help finding killer 00:54

BALTIMORE -- The family of Rachel Morin, who was found murdered along the Ma & Pa Trail last August, has released a commercial plea for justice in the investigation. 

Family Releases Commercial Plea from Patty Morin, Mother of Murdered Bel Air Jogger Rachel Morin by Rice, Murtha & Psoras Trial Lawyers on YouTube

The 30-second video features Patty Morin, Rachel Morin's mother, addressing the public.

"She was a mother of five children.  She's a sister.  Somebody just grabbed her, and took her," Patty Morin said. 

A headstone was revealed in Rachel Morin's name last month.

The search for Morin's killer is still underway after police released a sketch of the suspect.

untitled-design-2024-02-12t091616-091.jpg
Harford County Sheriff's Office

Surveillance video of the suspect was released in August, after investigators linked Morin's murder to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles. 

There is a $35,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 5:43 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.