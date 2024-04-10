Family of Rachel Morin releases commercial plea for justice in murder case

Rachel Morin's mother pleads in commercial for help finding killer

BALTIMORE -- The family of Rachel Morin, who was found murdered along the Ma & Pa Trail last August, has released a commercial plea for justice in the investigation.

The 30-second video features Patty Morin, Rachel Morin's mother, addressing the public.

"She was a mother of five children. She's a sister. Somebody just grabbed her, and took her," Patty Morin said.

A headstone was revealed in Rachel Morin's name last month.

The search for Morin's killer is still underway after police released a sketch of the suspect.

Harford County Sheriff's Office

Surveillance video of the suspect was released in August, after investigators linked Morin's murder to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles.

There is a $35,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.