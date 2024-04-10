Family of Rachel Morin releases commercial plea for justice in murder case
BALTIMORE -- The family of Rachel Morin, who was found murdered along the Ma & Pa Trail last August, has released a commercial plea for justice in the investigation.
The 30-second video features Patty Morin, Rachel Morin's mother, addressing the public.
"She was a mother of five children. She's a sister. Somebody just grabbed her, and took her," Patty Morin said.
A headstone was revealed in Rachel Morin's name last month.
The search for Morin's killer is still underway after police released a sketch of the suspect.
Surveillance video of the suspect was released in August, after investigators linked Morin's murder to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles.
There is a $35,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.