Rachel Morin investigation: Sketch released of suspect in Maryland mother's killing

Reward increases six months after Rachel Morin's murder in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office has released a suspect sketch six months after a Harford County woman was killed on a popular trail.

Rachel Morin went for a walk along the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail on August 5 around 6 p.m. She didn't return home that evening. Soon after, she was reported missing.

The next day, a search volunteer found the mother of five's body just off the trail.

Surveillance video of a suspect in the case was released in August. The suspect was caught on a doorbell camera at the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles in March.

Detectives said DNA from that crime scene matches DNA found at Morin's.

Investigators have conducted more than 100 interviews and followed up on more than 1,000 tips since Morin's death, officials said.

'This investigation has not slowed or stalled," the sheriff's office said.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Rachel Morin's killer increased Monday to $35,000, the law firm representing the family said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.