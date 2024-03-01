New headstone unveiled in honor of murder victim Rachel Morin

The family of Rachel Morin, who was found murdered along the Ma & Pa Trail last August, unveiled a headstone in her honor at Saint John's Church cemetery in Phoenix, Maryland.

The family hopes it will serve as a tribute to her enduring spirit.

"The family chose to record the unveiling of the headstone to share this significant moment with those who could not be present and to ensure that the memory of Rachel lives on," the family's attorneys said in a statement. "They hope everyone visiting the site will find solace and a sense of connection to Rachel's vibrant spirit."

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for her killer. Police released a sketch of the suspect.

There is a $35,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Despite the case getting international attention, and some key pieces of evidence being released, it remains unsolved.

Morin's mother spoke with WJZ's Jessica Albert recently about if she feels an arrest is coming.