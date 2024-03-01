Watch CBS News
Local News

New headstone unveiled in honor of murder victim Rachel Morin

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

New headstone unveiled in honor of murder victim Rachel Morin
New headstone unveiled in honor of murder victim Rachel Morin 00:22

The family of Rachel Morin, who was found murdered along the Ma & Pa Trail last August, unveiled a headstone in her honor at Saint John's Church cemetery in Phoenix, Maryland.

The family hopes it will serve as a tribute to her enduring spirit.

"The family chose to record the unveiling of the headstone to share this significant moment with those who could not be present and to ensure that the memory of Rachel lives on," the family's attorneys said in a statement. "They hope everyone visiting the site will find solace and a sense of connection to Rachel's vibrant spirit."

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for her killer. Police released a sketch of the suspect.

There is a $35,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Despite the case getting international attention, and some key pieces of evidence being released, it remains unsolved.

Morin's mother spoke with WJZ's Jessica Albert recently about if she feels an arrest is coming.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 8:44 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.