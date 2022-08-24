Ex-Baltimore cop James Weems indicted on 21 counts related to alleged abuse of 2 victims

BALTIMORE -- A grand jury on Monday indicted former Baltimore City police officer James Weems on 21 charges related to abuse allegations from two victims at his wife's daycare, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office confirmed.

Authorities previously accused Weems, 57, of abusing at least three children at his wife's business in Owings Mills. He worked there as a bus driver.

Based on interviews with the victims and forensic evidence, police had charged Weems earlier this month with three counts each of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sexual contact, along with one charge for displaying obscene material to a minor.

Weems' wife, Shanteari, allegedly shot him last month during a confrontation about the abuse accusations while they were in Washington D.C. hotel room.

An investigation into James Weems began on July 3 when parents reported to police their 10-year-old daughter told them "Mr. James" showed her pornography on a daycare bus, and that he touched her inappropriately at the facility's playground, according to police charging documents obtained by WJZ.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on July 18 in which Weems' cell phone was seized. A search of Weems browsing history corroborated what the 10-year-old girl told police, the charging documents allege.

On July 21, a 7-year-old boy who attended the daycare said in an interview with the Department of Social Services -- which was investigating Weems' contact with other children -- that he was touched inappropriately at the daycare. Investigators were able to narrow down the suspect to Weems.

On July 23, officers responded to a reported past sexual assault, the documents said. Parents reported their 12-year-old daughter told them "Mr. James" touched her in a "very inappropriate way." The girl told police in an interview "Mr. James" also asked her to take explicit pictures of herself, but that she said no, the charging documents said.

Weems retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005 and is a Marine veteran.

Police previously told WJZ they believed there are more victims and attempted to interview 93 children who attended the facility.