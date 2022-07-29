Day care owner who allegedly shot husband over child molestation accusations denied bail

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day care owner who allegedly shot her husband last week at a Washington, D.C. hotel over child molestation accusations was denied bail Friday morning.

The judge presiding said that the reason for the confrontation is not a factor the court considers, and deemed Weems a danger to the community.

Four days after Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems, police announced he faces multiple charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of at least three children at her daycare.

Shanteari Weems appears in a D.C. court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing. She faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.

Her lawyer told WJZ Wednesday he believes she is not a danger to the public and will push to get her released on bail.

James Weems a former police officer who retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, became the subject of an investigation earlier this month after the allegations arose, according to Baltimore County Police.

Shanteari, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, shot James last Thursday while they were at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington during a confrontation about the abuse.

Her attorney, Tony Garcia, spoke one-on-one with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Wednesday.

"On that day . . . a child's mother actually came and told her face to face, 'This is what your husband did to my child,'" Garcia said.

The lawyer told Hellgren his client went straight to the hotel to confront her husband "hoping against hope that there would be some way that he could explain it away. . . . She didn't want to kill him, but she would not allow him to injure another child on her watch. Not on her watch."

The couple was the subject of a call about a reported shooting at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel about 8:40 p.m. last Thursday. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Shanteari Weems, who threatened to harm herself if they entered the hotel room, police said.

"If you come in, I'm going to shoot myself," she allegedly told police.

She said she and her husband had gotten into an argument that escalated when he moved toward her, charging documents state. That's when she allegedly shot her husband.

Garcia maintains Shanteari shot her husband in self-defense.

Police testified Friday that Shanteari shot her husband in the neck and the leg. James made a court appearance Wednesday in a wheelchair.

Det. Gong: One gunshot wound went through Mr. Weems neck and another was still lodged in the left thigh. Mr. Weems told officers the two were having an argument and she shot him. — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 29, 2022