Ex-Baltimore cop accused of molesting children at wife's day care held without bail

BALTIMORE -- A retired Baltimore City officer who faces sex abuse charges in Baltimore County was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

James Weems, 57, of Randallstown, is accused of abusing at least three children at his wife's Owings Mills day care. He retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005 and is a Marine veteran.

Police believe there are more victims, and said they are in the process of interviewing 93 children who attended the facility.

Weems faces 13 charges, which police say are based on interviews with the victims and forensic evidence. There are three counts each of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sexual contact, along with one charge for displaying obscene material to a minor.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren, who was present at the hearing, said Weems repeatedly shook his head while the charges were read against him. He had difficulty walking after his wife shot him, and used a walker.

An investigation began on July 3 when parents reported to police their 10-year-old daughter told them "Mr. James" showed her pornography on a daycare bus, and that he touched her inappropriately at the facility's playground, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on July 18 in which Weems' cell phone was seized. A search of Weems browsing history corroborated what the 10-year-old girl told police, the charging documents allege.

On July 21, a 7-year-old boy who attended the day care said in an interview with the Department of Social Services -- which was investigating Weems' contact with other children -- that he was touched inappropriately at the day care. Investigators were able to narrow down the suspect to Weems.

On July 23, officers responded to a reported past sexual assault, the documents said. Parents reported their 12-year-old daughter told them "Mr. James" touched her in a "very inappropriate way." The girl told police in an interview "Mr. James" also asked her to take explicit pictures of herself, but that she said no, the charging documents said.

Weems was hospitalized when a warrant was issued last Monday for his arrest. His wife, Shanteari, shot him twice in a D.C. hotel room during an argument over the allegations, according to authorities.

Shanteari Weems was ordered held without bond Friday after a judge deemed her a danger to the community. She faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, in her husband's shooting.

Police called to a shooting at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel spoke with Shanteari Weems, who told them she had shot her husband because he had charged toward her during an argument, court records show.

The daycare owner allegedly threatened to harm herself if police entered the hotel room. But at some point, she was taken into custody and her husband was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two guns and a notebook that detailed Shanteari Weems' alleged plans to confront her husband were recovered as evidence as part of the investigation into the shooting, court records state, along with an informal will.

The woman's attorneys have said their client acted in self-defense when she opened fire at her husband, saying she had no choice but to shoot him when he "charged at her."

"She had to defend herself and she shot him–twice–but she did not intend to kill him," attorney Tony Garcia told WJZ on Thursday.

Donald Jones, who served with James Weems in the Marines and calls him a lifelong friend, told Hellgren he doesn't believe the allegations, and that he's "floored."

Baltimore County police encourage families whose children attend the day care to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.