EPA flags errors with permit for Maryland offshore wind turbines

In a letter, the Environmental Protection Agency said it identified errors in the Maryland Department of the Environment's decision to issue a permit to U.S. Wind, the Maryland-based developer of an offshore wind project.

In December 2024, U.S. Wind received approval to construct up to 114 wind turbines off the coast of Ocean City, which would generate up to 2 gigawatts of offshore wind power and power more than 718,000 homes in the region.

The project also includes up to four offshore export cables that run from the area of the turbines to the shore, a meteorological tower, and offshore export cable corridors.

U.S. Wind said the project would help supply the ever-growing demand in the energy industry.

However, now the EPA says that the project permit isn't valid because the MDE incorrectly stated that appeals to the permit should be filed under Maryland's state process instead of the federal process required by EPA regulations.

To correct the issue, the EPA said MDE must clarify that the permit was issued under federal code and remove the incorrect appeal instructions from the permit itself and from its website, so that the correct federal appeals process is clearly stated.

Expanding wind energy projects

Seventy percent of Marylanders who participated in a UMBC poll said they supported expanding the use of wind energy.

Alternative energy has been a topic of conversation as Maryland grapples with rising gas and electric bills.

Earlier this month, Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen and other city leaders rallied to end Baltimore Gas and Electric's rate hikes and pipeline program.

The program authorized a series of rate increases between 2024 and 2026.

U.S. Wind energy project faces opposition



In January, President Donald Trump issued an executive order placing a temporary halt on federal leases, permits, and loans for both offshore and onshore wind development projects until his administration conducts an environmental and economic review.

The order also directed agencies to evaluate the "necessity of terminating or amending any existing wind energy leases, identifying any legal bases for such removal."

Lawmakers on the Eastern Shore have shared concerns about U.S. Wind's project.

In October 2024, Ocean City leaders, along with local businesses, filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), saying there would be negative impacts on the local environment, and tourism and fishing industries.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan expressed concerns about the project's impact on the local watershed and the burden to taxpayers who might have to bear a wind tax.

In a joint letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on July 9, Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, along with other leaders, said they believe offshore wind projects should be "subject to close scrutiny" due to their proximity to defense systems and critical infrastructure.

They also expressed concerns about the projects interfering with the radar used in defense systems.