Maryland offshore wind project at risk after President Trump's executive order

BALTIMORE -- An executive order issued by President Trump last week could threaten a Maryland offshore wind project.

Last week, President Trump ordered a temporary halt on new federal leases, permits, and loans for both offshore and onshore wind development projects until his administration conducts an environmental and economic review.

The order also directs agencies to evaluate the "necessity of terminating or amending any existing wind energy leases, identifying any legal bases for such removal."

In December, the Maryland wind energy company U.S. Wind was approved to begin construction for an offshore wind project off the coast of Ocean city.

The approval was issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). According to U.S. Wind's Construction and Operations Plan (COP).

According to U.S. Wind, the construction will include up to 114 wind turbines, which will generate up to 2 gigawats of offshore wind power. The project is projected to power more than 718,000 homes in the region.

U.S. Wind's offshore wind project is the 10th commercial-scale wind project to be approved nationwide.

An offshore win analyst with ClearView Energy Partners told The Baltimore Banner that the direct impacts of the executive order could "significantly curtail" U.S. offshore development over the next four years, and even undo headway made under Biden."

While broad, existing federal law outlines the requirements that Trump would need to cancel finalized leases or grants.