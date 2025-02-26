Marylanders share opinions on healthcare, energy and environment in UMBC poll

A majority of Marylanders who participated in a UMBC survey support expanding different sources of energy such as solar, natural gas and wind energy. It comes as energy prices have become a major concern for residents, business owners and lawmakers.

The poll surveyed 803 adults in Maryland between Feb. 11 and Feb. 15. 769 of those Marylanders said they were registered voters.

The poll questioned residents on the natural environment, energy sources and healthcare concerns.

When asked about supporting or opposing the expansion of energy sources:

80% said they support expanding the use of solar energy

74% said they support expanding the use of natural gas

70% said they support expanding the use of wind energy

68% said they support expanding the use of waste-to-energy

63% said they support expanding the use of geothermal energy

51% said they support expanding the use of nuclear energy

42% said they support expanding the use of coal

According to the poll, 59% of surveyed Marylanders said the overall quality of the natural environment is "excellent" or "good," while 40% said the state's environment is "poor" or "fair."

Energy concerns in Maryland

Energy sources have been a major concern in Maryland so far in 2025. Since the beginning of the year, state leaders and residents have raised concerns about skyrocketing energy bills, while others shared concerns about environmental impacts.

The Baltimore City Council recently confronted utility company BGE over its rising energy and gas bills. Councilmembers called on the Public Service Commission - which regulates BGE - to end a multi-year rate pilot and stop rate increases planned for 2026.

BGE said bills increased due to rate hikes at the beginning of 2025, distribution costs and increased costs associated with the Empower Maryland program. Some residents and business owners saw their bills increase by about $200.

The "unanticipated high bills" prompted BGE to pause service disconnections and waive late payment fees early in the year.

Several pieces of legislation have since been introduced as solutions to the rising energy costs, including the Climate Solutions Affordability Act, which would dictate that climate requirements only be carried out if they are economically practical, and the Ratepayer Protection Act which would require gas companies to focus on lowering spending on pipelines.

Healthcare concerns in Maryland

UMBC's poll also asked Marylanders about urgent healthcare issues in the state. Of the residents surveyed, 37% raised concerns about the cost of care and insurance, 25% raised concerns about chronic health issues, and 12% raised concerns about access to healthcare.

According to the poll, 37% of surveyed Marylanders said they, or a member of their household, have avoided seeking medical care in the last year due to the cost.

State and local leaders have made efforts in recent years to fund and expand healthcare resources for Marylanders.

Recently, the state health department expanded certain behavioral and mental healthcare services for students of families on Medicaid.

In 2023, the state also made $120 million in grants available in a historic investment in mental health services for K-12 students