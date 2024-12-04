Maryland wind energy company gets approval for major offshore wind project

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland based energy company U.S. Wind has received approval for a major offshore wind project off the cost of Ocean City, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The Berau of Ocean Energy Management signed off on U.S. Wind's Construction and Operations Plan (COP), which is the final step in getting a federal permit to begin construction.

That construction will include up to 114 wind turbines, which are expected to generate up to 2 gigawatts ("GW") of offshore wind power and power more than 600,000 homes in the region. The project also includes up to four offshore export cables that run from the lease area to the shore, a meteorological tower, and offshore export cable corridors.

U.S. Wind, which was founded in 2011, acquired the 80,000-acre federal lease area where the construction is slated to occur.

The company also plans to establish a new production facility, Sparrows Point Steel, at the former site of Bethlehem Steel in Baltimore County.

Steel produced at the new plant will be used for components needed to service the company's offshore wind projects on the East Coast.